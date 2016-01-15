Latest Auto Racing News

NASCAR And Twitter Partner To Bring Fans Closer To The Sport On Race Day

NASCAR and Twitter announce a unique digital partnership for the sport’s millions of fans.

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction Set To Break World Records

The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions™ Announces Largest Event in its 42-Year History

Carroll Shelby: Barrett-Jackson looks back at a friend

The world lost an automotive icon, Barrett-Jackson lost a friend.

MMD by Foose 2015 Mustang Giveaway

The 2015 MMD by Foose Mustang will be given away at the AmericanMuscle Car Show by Chip Foose himself

15th Jan 2016
NASCAR Drive for Diversity Unveils 2016 Driver Roster
Nascar News

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 15, 2016) – After a competitive Combine event last October, six drivers were selected to the 2016 NASCAR Drive for Diversity® (D4D) class and will join the industry’s premier development program for multicultural and female drivers, and pit crew members.

Talented drivers from across the Americas will compete for Rev Racing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East...

25th Aug 2015
IMS Statement Regarding Justin Wilson
IRL News

INDIANAPOLIS, Monday, Aug. 24, 2015 - A statement from Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles about the passing of Indianapolis 500 and United States Grand Prix veteran Justin Wilson:

"We're saddened to have lost such an exceptional driver, friend and role model to many in the INDYCAR community. Justin was one of the most versatile and talented drivers of the last 15...

16th Jul 2015
Kevin Harvick Wins Best Driver Award at 2015 ESPYs
Nascar News

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 16, 2015) – Reigning NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick’s dominating year on the race track earned him the ESPY for ‘Best Driver’ last night at the 23rd annual ESPY Awards show presented by ESPN. Harvick triumphed over 2015 Indianapolis 500 champion Juan Pablo Montoya, 2014 IndyCar champion Will Power, 2014 Formula...

25th Jun 2015
Jeff Gordon Returns to Northern California for Homecoming Tour
Nascar News

SONOMA, Calif. (June 20, 2015) – Jeff Gordon’s racing career came full circle on Saturday, as the NASCAR legend returned to his racing roots in Northern California for a memorable "homecoming tour."

Gordon took advantage of a rare off weekend on the NASCAR schedule to take a walk down memory lane with his wife, Ingrid, and children, Ella and Leo. The visit included a stop at the Rio...

14th Jun 2015
Cole Custer speeds to second career win at Gateway Motorsports Park
CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

MADISON, Ill. – Cole Custer took advantage of a five-lap shootout at Gateway Motorsports Park to score his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win in Saturday night’s American Ethanol presents the Drivin’ for Linemen 200 brought to you by Ameren.

When race leader Tyler Reddick missed his second shift of the...

