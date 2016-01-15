Latest Auto Racing News

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Jan. 13, 2016) – Kansas Speedway and GoBowling.com announced a partnership today for the May 7 GoBowling.com 400, Kansas Speedway's annual May NASCAR Sprint Cup Series night race. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"We’re excited to announce our partnership with GoBowling.com for our May Sprint Cup Series night race," said Kansas Speedway President Patrick...